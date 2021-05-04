 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UK-India trade deal includes COVID vaccine investment
0 comments
AP

UK-India trade deal includes COVID vaccine investment

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — Britain has announced 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billions) of new trade and investment with India, including a deal with the Serum Institute of India to aid in the development of vaccines against COVID-19 and other diseases.

The announcement came ahead of a video meeting Tuesday between Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Narendra Modi, who are expected to agree on deeper cooperation that could pave the way for a free-trade agreement between their countries.

The British government is seeking to increase trade with countries outside the European Union following the U.K.'s departure from the bloc. It said the trade and investment deals announced late Monday are expected to create more than 6,500 jobs in the U.K.

The package includes a 240 million-pound investment in the U.K. by the Serum Institute, the world’s biggest vaccine-maker, that will support clinical trials, research and possibly vaccine production, the British government said in a statement. The Serum Institute, in collaboration with Codagenix, has started early-stage trials of a one-dose nasal vaccine against COVID-19.

“Like every aspect of the U.K.-India relationship, the economic links between our countries make our people stronger and safer,’’ Johnson said in a statement. “Each and every one of the more than 6,500 jobs we have announced today will help families and communities build back from coronavirus and boost the British and Indian economies.’’

Trade between the U.K. and India totals about 23 billion pounds annually, less than 5% of Britain’s trade with the EU.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Missoula Children's Theatre School House Rock

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+18
Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens
World

Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed at least 44 people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters.

US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran
World

US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday. It was the first such shooting in nearly four years.

+2
Prince William, Kate release images to mark 10th anniversary
World

Prince William, Kate release images to mark 10th anniversary

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked their 10th wedding anniversary Thursday by releasing photographs and a video offering an image of domestic bliss — a contrast to the tensions that have gripped Britain's royal family in recent weeks.

+44
May Day protesters demand more job protections amid pandemic
World

May Day protesters demand more job protections amid pandemic

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — Workers and union leaders dusted off bullhorns and flags that had stayed furled during coronavirus lockdowns for slimmed down but still boisterous — and at times violent — May Day marches on Saturday, demanding more labor protections amid a pandemic that has turned economies and workplaces upside down.

+9
Russia targets lawyer over media comments on treason case
World

Russia targets lawyer over media comments on treason case

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have launched a criminal probe against a lawyer representing a former Russian journalist accused of treason and the team of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, accusing him of disclosing information related to a police investigation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News