UK investigates Google's plan to revamp Chrome browser

Chrome is the world’s dominant web browser, and many others like Microsoft’s Edge are based on Google's Chromium technology. In a market study last year, the CMA found that Google controls more than 90% of the U.K.’s 7.3 billion-pound ($10 billion) search advertising market.

Google stressed that it hasn't made any changes yet and it's collaborating with the industry to come up with the best solution. The company pointed out that other browsers such as Safari and Firefox have already started blocking third-party cookies but also acknowledged that such moves hurt the ability of content creators, newsrooms, web developers and videographers to make money.

“Creating a more private web, while also enabling the publishers and advertisers who support the free and open internet, requires the industry to make major changes to the way digital advertising works," the company said.

The CMA opened its investigation after receiving a complaint from an industry lobbying group, Marketers for an Open Web, which has said the changes would create a “walled garden" owned by Google and deny publishers access to cookies they use to sell digital ads, crimping their revenues by up to two-thirds.