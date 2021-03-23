UK jobs market shows further resilience during lockdown

LONDON (AP) — Britain's jobs market showed further resilience in February even though the country has been in one of the world's most stringent lockdowns, according to official figures published Tuesday.

The Office for National Statistics found that the number of people on payroll in the U.K. increased for the third month in a row in February. The statistics agency said the number rose by 68,000, or by 0.2 percentage points, between January and February. Overall, the number on payroll has fallen by 693,000 since the pandemic took root in the country a year ago.

Economists say the jobs market is being boosted by ongoing support packages from the British government and hopes of a strong economic recovery in coming months following the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines across the country.

More than half of the jobs lost — 368,000 — have been in the hospitality sector, which has suffered hugely over the past year of lockdowns and social distancing. The statistics agency also found that 123,000 people have fallen off payroll in the retail sector.