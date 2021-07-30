UK lawmakers say conditions for Channel migrants 'shocking'

“We take the welfare of migrants extremely seriously and despite these pressures we have improved our facilities, arranged additional staffing and are working to process people as quickly and safely as possible,” it said in a statement to the BBC.

The British and French governments have worked for years, without much success, to stop people trying to reach England from northern France, either by stowing away in trucks or on ferries, or in small boats organized by people smugglers

Almost 8,500 people have arrived in Britain by crossing the Channel in small boats so far this year, about the same as the total for all of 2020. Several people have died trying to make the journey.

The journeys have been seized on by anti-immigration commentators such as former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, who has criticized Britain’s sea-rescue service, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, for picking up migrants from boats in the Channel and bringing them ashore.

The RNLI, a charity, defended its humanitarian work and said donations rose from a daily average of 7,000 pounds ($9,800) to 200,000 pounds ($280,000) in one day after the criticism.

