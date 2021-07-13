UK lawmakers vote to back contentious foreign aid cut

“The government has been compelled to take wrenching decisions," he said.

He said the reduction, which amounts to about 4 billion pounds ($5.5 billion) this year, is temporary and aid would be restored to 0.7% of national income “as soon as circumstances allow.”

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, said Britain is the only member of the Group of Seven wealthy nations club that is cutting its aid budget.

“That is not the vision of global Britain that we want to see," he said.

Had lawmakers defeated the motion to cut foreign aid, the 0.7% budget share would have been restored next year.

Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said the government still planned to reverse the cut — but only when Britain is not borrowing to finance day-to-day spending and when its debt is falling. Critics fear the economic damage inflicted by the pandemic means those conditions are unlikely to be met for years.

Conservative legislator Andrew Mitchell, a former U.K. international development secretary, called the government motion a “trap” and warned colleagues not to be “hoodwinked.”