 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UK leader: 9/11 attackers failed to make world live in fear
0 Comments
AP

UK leader: 9/11 attackers failed to make world live in fear

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
UK leader: 9/11 attackers failed to make world live in fear

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waits to welcome the President of Chile Sebastian Pinera to 10 Downing Street in London, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

 Frank Augstein

LONDON (AP) — The Sept. 11 attackers failed in their aim of making people in open societies live in “permanent fear,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said as he marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

In a video message due to be played at a ceremony on Saturday, Johnson said the U.S. was “the world’s greatest democracy,” and it was a reflection of its openness that “people of almost every nationality and religion” were among almost 3,000 people killed in the attacks. Sixty-seven British nationals were among those killed when hijacked planes crashed into New York’s World Trade Centre, the Pentagon in Washington and a field in Pennsylvania.

Johnson said the attackers “tried to destroy the faith of free peoples everywhere in the open societies which terrorists despise and which we cherish” — and failed.

“But while the terrorists imposed their burden of grief and suffering, and while the threat persists today, we can now say with the perspective of 20 years that they failed to shake our belief in freedom and democracy; they failed to drive our nations apart, or cause us to abandon our values, or to live in permanent fear,” Johnson said.

“The fact that we are coming together today — in sorrow but also in faith and resolve — demonstrates the failure of terrorism and the strength of the bonds between us.

“Recent events in Afghanistan only strengthen our determination to remember those who were taken from us, cherish the survivors and those who still grieve and hold fast to our belief in liberty and democracy, which will always prevail over every foe.”

Johnson’s message will be played during an event at the 9/11 memorial in London’s Olympic Park. The prime minister plans to mark Saturday’s anniversary at home, his office said. Britain’s ambassador to the United States, Karen Pierce, will attend a memorial ceremony in New York.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Hate crimes are on the rise

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Germany protests to Russia over pre-election cyberattacks
World

Germany protests to Russia over pre-election cyberattacks

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has protested to Russia over attempts to steal data from lawmakers in what it suspects may have been preparation to spread disinformation before the upcoming German election, the Foreign Ministry in Berlin said Monday.

WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
World

WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — Rich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines should refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year and make the doses available for poorer countries, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday, doubling down on an earlier appeal for a “moratorium" on boosters that has largely been ignored.

Firebrand Myanmar monk Wirathu released from prison
World

Firebrand Myanmar monk Wirathu released from prison

  • Updated

BANGKOK (AP) — A nationalist Buddhist monk in Myanmar notorious for anti-Muslim remarks was freed from prison on Monday after charges that he tried to stir up disaffection against the country's previous civilian government were dropped.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News