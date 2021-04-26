UK leader denies saying 1000s of bodies better than lockdown

“This is a prime minister who was in hospital himself in intensive care" with the virus last year, Gove said. “The idea that he would say any such thing I find incredible.”

The claim is the latest in a swirl of allegations of cronyism and ethical breaches against Johnson and his Conservative government that have been piling up ahead of local and regional elections next week.

The prime minister's former top aide, Dominic Cummings, claimed last week that Johnson planned to get Conservative Party donors to fund the refurbishment of the prime minister's Downing Street apartment. Cummings, who left his job late last year, said he had told Johnson the plan was “unethical, foolish, possibly illegal.”

Johnson’s office said the prime minister paid to renovate the apartment, where he lives with fiancée Carrie Symonds and their baby son Wilfred, though it did not say whether he had been lent the money for the work.

The Electoral Commission, which regulates political finances in the U.K., has said it is seeking answers from the Conservative Party over whether any sums should have been declared under the law on political donations.