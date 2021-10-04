 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UK military begins fuel delivery amid driver shortage
0 Comments
AP

UK military begins fuel delivery amid driver shortage

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
UK military begins fuel delivery amid driver shortage

Workers at Buncefield oil depot, known as the Hertfordshire Oil Storage Terminal, in Hemel Hempstead, England, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. British military personnel have begun delivering fuel to gas stations after a shortage of truck drivers disrupted supplies for more than a week, leading to long lines at the pumps as anxious drivers scrambled to fill their tanks. About 200 servicemen and women were deployed Monday to boost deliveries after undergoing training at commercial fuel depots last week, the government said.

 Joe Giddens

LONDON (AP) — British military personnel have begun delivering fuel to gas stations after a shortage of truck drivers disrupted supplies for more than a week, leading to long lines at the pumps as anxious drivers scrambled to fill their tanks.

About 200 service personnel were deployed Monday to boost deliveries after undergoing training at commercial fuel depots last week, the government said.

The U.K. is short tens of thousands of truckers, because of a confluence of factors including the coronavirus pandemic, an aging workforce and an exodus of foreign workers following Britain’s departure from the European Union. The problem has contributed to empty supermarket shelves and shuttered gas pumps.

“Army drivers have gone out,” Treasury chief Rishi Sunak told LBC Radio. “The situation has been improving now for, I think, over a week; every day, as the stats have come on, it’s getting better and, as demand settles back to more normal levels, the strong expectation is things will resolve themselves ... People should know we’re doing everything we can.”

While the government says supply disruptions are easing, fuel retailers continue to report local shortages.

Gordon Balmer, executive director of the Petrol Retailers Association, said the problem is particularly bad in London and southeastern England, where 22% of the group’s members are still without fuel. The association represents about 5,500 independent fuel retailers across the country.

“Some of our members tell us that they have been without fuel for a number of days, some over a week now,” Balmer told Sky News.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Public Lands Day Volunteers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+14
Lava from La Palma eruption finally reaches the Atlantic
World

Lava from La Palma eruption finally reaches the Atlantic

  • Updated

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — A bright red river of lava from the volcano on Spain’s La Palma island finally tumbled over a cliff and into the Atlantic Ocean, setting off huge plumes of steam and possibly toxic gases that forced local residents outside the evacuation zone to remain indoors on Wednesday.

+10
Greek PM views new camp, says migrant smugglers 'crushed'
World

Greek PM views new camp, says migrant smugglers 'crushed'

  • Updated

VATHY, Samos (AP) — Greece’s prime minister flew to the eastern Aegean island of Samos Friday to view a new camp for asylum seekers that has replaced the island's old, squalid facility, and said his government’s migration policy has “crushed” migrant smuggling networks.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News