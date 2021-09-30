UK 'no longer the laggard' of G-7 economies after upgrades

LONDON (AP) — The British economy is no longer the worst performing Group of Seven economy after second quarter growth was revised higher Thursday to reflect a bigger than foreseen increase in consumer spending following the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

However, there are growing concerns that the recovery will lose momentum over the coming months as a result of a shortage of truck drivers, evidenced over the past few days by long lines outside filling stations.

The Office for National Statistics said the U.K.'s economic output increased by 5.5% in the April to June period from the previous quarter, up on the previous estimate of 4.8%. The agency said the economy also contracted by less than thought in the first quarter — 1.4% against 1.6%.

The changes mean that the British economy has gotten nearer to clawing back the 9.7% shrinkage it experienced last year after the coronavirus pandemic struck and prompted widespread curbs on everyday life. At the end of the second quarter, the economy was 3.3% smaller than it was at the end of 2019, the last full quarter before the pandemic had an impact.

Samuel Tombs, chief U.K. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the upgrades mean the British economy is “no longer the laggard” among the Group of Seven leading industrial nations.