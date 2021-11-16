 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

UK orders national security review of NVIDIA deal to buy Arm

  • 0

LONDON (AP) — American technology company NVIDIA's planned $40 billion takeover of British chip designer Arm Ltd. faces months of delays after the U.K. government asked competition regulators Tuesday to investigate the national security implications of the deal.

U.K. Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries asked the Competition and Markets Authority to look into both the deal's impact on competition and national security. NVIDIA has agreed to buy Cambridge-based Arm, Britain’s largest technology firm, from Japan's Softbank.

Arm's semiconductor technology is widely used in computing devices, including smartphones, cars and other equipment that connects to the internet. While many of the devices that use Arm technology aren't considered critical, the government is concerned about the “security and resiliency” of the broader supply chain, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport said in a statement.

“Arm has a unique place in the global technology supply chain, and we must make sure the implications of this transaction are fully considered,’’ Dorries said in a statement. “The CMA will now report to me on competition and national security grounds and provide advice on the next steps.’’

Once the 24-week inquiry is completed, the minister will have to decide what, if any, conditions should be placed on the deal to protect the public interest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Venezuelan musicians pursue world's largest orchestra record

Venezuelan musicians pursue world's largest orchestra record

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Hundreds of violins, violas and double basses sounded at Venezuela’s military academy Saturday, then woodwinds, brass and percussion gradually joined in — and thousands of musicians, mostly children and adolescents, were playing with a single goal: setting the record as the world’s largest orchestra.

Artist wants safe passage in Hong Kong to remove sculpture

Artist wants safe passage in Hong Kong to remove sculpture

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish artist who is seeking to retrieve his sculpture in Hong Kong commemorating the victims of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown said Friday he wants safe passage guaranteed for himself and his employees when they dismantle and remove the artwork called “Pillar of Shame,” which is at the center of a controversy.

EXPLAINER: Why quitting coal is so hard

EXPLAINER: Why quitting coal is so hard

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — In the run-up to the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, host Britain announced one of its goals of the conference was to consign coal to history.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiyo Endowment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News