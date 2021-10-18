UK Parliament honors lawmaker slain at constituents' meeting

Multiple media outlets have reported that the suspect was referred several years go to a government-sponsored program designed to steer people away from extremism, but was not considered a current subject of interest by the security services.

Ali comes from a family prominent in politics in Somalia. His father, Harbi Ali Kullane, a former adviser to Somalia’s prime minister, told the Sunday Times he was “traumatized” by the attack and his son's arrest.

Ali is being questioned at a police station and has not yet been charged or appeared in court. Police have until Friday to charge or release him — though that time can be extended. They are working to determine what, if any, connection he had to Amess and why he targeted the lawmaker, whose meeting with voters was public and open to all.

Amess campaigned for children with disabilities, women with endometriosis and — tirelessly — for the town of Southend to be made a city. The prime minister announced to cheers in Parliament on Monday that the queen had agreed to grant Southend city status.