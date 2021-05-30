UK PM Boris Johnson marries fiancee in private ceremony

Johnson's previous marriages would not have stopped him from having a Catholic wedding because they didn't take place in the Catholic church, Matt Chinery, an ecclesiastical and canon lawyer, told Times Radio.

“In the eyes of the Catholic church, Boris Johnson woke up last week as somebody who wasn’t married and had never been married and so was free to marry in the cathedral this weekend,” he said.

Johnson was baptized as a Catholic but he was confirmed as a member of the Church of England as a teenager.

The last British prime minister to marry in office was Lord Liverpool in 1822.

The wedding followed a difficult political week for Johnson.

His former top aide, Dominic Cummings, on Wednesday told lawmakers that Johnson had bungled the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and said he was “unfit for the job.”

Britain has Europe's highest coronavirus death toll, at over 128,000 people, but it has also produced one of the world's most successful vaccination programs, inoculating 74% of its adults. Daily deaths have plummeted to single digits of late, compared to over 1,800 one day in January.