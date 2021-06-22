UK pushes Pacific trade talks amid broader new focus on Asia

For Britain to be taken seriously it needs to show that it's prepared to be engaged for the long-term, he said.

“It's no good just saying you're engaged from the safety of London, even in a pandemic you have to commit to face time in the region," he said.

Beyond trade, Britain earlier this year dispatched a strike group led by the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier the HMS Queen Elizabeth on a 28-week deployment to Asia. It is also expected to announce the forward deployment of smaller Royal Navy vessels to the Indo-Pacific, Graham said.

“That would be noticed in the region,” he said. “It won't change the balance of power, but it does demonstrate to China and others that this is not only a U.S.-China bilateral dynamic,"

Whether the diplomatic, economic and military outreach will succeed, however, will take time.

“I think they can maintain their ambitions over a four-year timeframe, and that might be enough to develop the momentum that they need,” Graham said, adding that closer ties to the region are probably more important for the Britain than vice versa.

Following Vietnam, Raab was to visit Cambodia and then end his trip to the region in Singapore.