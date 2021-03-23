UK reflects on 'grief and loss,' a year from first lockdown

Queen Elizabeth II sent a bouquet of flowers to London’s St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, where her husband, Prince Philip, was recently treated for a heart condition.

“As we look forward to a brighter future together, today we pause to reflect on the grief and loss that continues to be felt by so many people and families, and pay tribute to the immeasurable service of those who have supported us all over the last year," she said in an accompanying note.

London’s skyline turned yellow at nightfall when landmarks including the London Eye, Trafalgar Square and Wembley Stadium were lit up. Joining them were parliaments and assemblies across the U.K. as well as other notable buildings including Cardiff Castle and Belfast’s Titanic Building.

“The emotional toll of the grief so many of us have faced, at a time when so few of us have been able to connect with friends, family and community in the ways we normally would, is immeasurable," said Matthew Reed, chief executive of Marie Curie.

Few foresaw the scale of death and grief to come when Johnson, in a prime-time televised address on March 23, 2020, issued a “very simple instruction” for people to stay at home.