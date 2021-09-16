UK’s Johnson shakes up government with eye on early election

Raab’s replacement, Truss, is a former trade minister and favorite of the Conservative Party grassroots who has won praise for her work negotiating trade deals with Australia and Japan since Britain left the European Union last year. New Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi was recently vaccines minister, responsible for inoculating the country against the coronavirus. Both have reputations for getting things done.

Johnson also moved one of the most experienced and ambitious ministers, Michael Gove, to oversee the Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government. The department is key to Johnson’s promise to “level up” the U.K., spreading prosperity beyond the wealthy south that is the traditional Conservative heartland.

That promise helped Johnson secure a big election victory in 2019 by winning votes in Labour Party-dominated parts of the north of England. Now, he has to show he can deliver.

“Michael Gove’s appointment suggests there really is an anxiety on the part of the government to make levelling up more than merely rhetoric,” Bale said. “He’s gone to a ministry that doesn’t traditionally get a big hitter, and he’s certainly that.”