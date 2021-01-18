UK seafood trucks protest at Parliament over Brexit red tape

Under a new post-Brexit U.K.-EU trade deal signed last month, the EU’s share of the catch in British seas will be cut by 25% over a 5½-year transition period. After that, new quotas will have to be negotiated.

At the same time, Britain’s exit from the EU means new costs and red tape for exporters — a major problem, since Britain exports most of the fish its boats catch.

Some fishing companies say the new restrictions have made it impossible to ship their catch to Europe. Some British fishermen have begun landing their catch in EU member Denmark to keep it in the bloc.

“If this debacle does not improve very soon we are looking at many established businesses coming to the end of the line," said Alasdair Hughson, chairman of the Scottish Creel Fisherman’s Federation.

“From seabed to plate, this is not an easy business. People put their heart and soul into making it work, with ridiculously long hours," he added.

Johnson has called the issues “teething problems” and promised to compensate firms for losses that are due to “bureaucratic delays.”