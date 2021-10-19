UK terror-prevention program questioned after lawmaker slain

An independent review of Prevent was launched in 2018 after 36 people were killed in four terror attacks, including the bombing of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, but it has yet to release any conclusions.

The success of such programs is difficult to measure — since their failures are public but their wins are nearly impossible to tally. But experts says it's clear that Prevent could do better, including by working more closely with communities to build their trust and encourage people to seek out its services.

“I think Prevent does work in many cases, and I think it’s an unfair expectation to have to believe it works 100% of the time — no government program ever works 100% of the time. So one case of failure doesn’t necessarily mean the whole program is rubbish,’’ said Peter Neumann, a professor of security studies at King’s College London. “But it is equally wrong to just say everything is fine and let’s just carry on. There are problems with Prevent. It needs to be reviewed, and it should be reinvented.”

As it stands, the program was conceived essentially as a police program, Neumann said. Those links to the police make it difficult for family members to refer people, even if they have concerns about radicalization. By contrast, some other European countries have relied on community-led independent initiatives, he said.