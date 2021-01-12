UK to use fines to target forced labor in China's Xinjiang

The evidence “paints a harrowing picture” and showed the practice of “barbarism we had hoped lost to another era,” Raab said.

Britain’s Foreign Office minister of state, James Cleverly, followed up at a U.N. Security Council meeting on combatting terrorism, pointing to China’s “severe and disproportionate measures” against the Uighurs as an example of counter-terrorism measures being used “to justify egregious human rights violations and oppression.”

He said Beijing’s detention of up to 1.8 million people in Xinjiang without trial and other well-documented measures run counter to China’s obligations under international human rights law and counter to the Security Council’s requirement that counter-terrorism measures comply with those obligations.

China’s U.N. ambassador, Zhang Jun, rejected what he termed Cleverly’s “groundless attacks,” saying that “the various narratives on Xinjiang are purely politically motivated” and have no basis in the facts.

“As a victim of terrorism, China has taken resolute measures to firmly fight terrorism and extremism,” he said. “Our action is reasonable, is based on law, and conforms to the prevailing practice of countries of the region.” At the same time, he said, China has safeguarded the rights of ethnic minorities.