Ukraine, Baltics, Poland leaders meet on Polish holiday

Zelenskyy, who is to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week in Kyiv, said that the war against Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine means that “there is war in Europe.”

“No one today will give up our sovereignty. We are fighting ... because we want to be free,” Zelenskyy said.

Following one-on-one talks with Duda, Zelenskyy thanked Poland for its strong support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and condemnation of Crimea's annexation.

Zelenskyy said he invited Duda to ceremonies in August marking 30 years of Ukraine's independence and to the accompanying meeting of state leaders that is to discuss the “de-occupation of Crimea."

During the presidents' debate Monday on the European Union and the pandemic, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine, which is aspiring to one day join the club, said it has not yet received any of the promised COVID-19 vaccines from the EU.

He said only 1 million people in his nation of more than 44 million have been immunized.

The five presidents signed a declaration stressing that solidarity among nations is the basis for peace, stability and development in today's world.