Ukraine says Russia has detained over 50 Crimean Tatars

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than 50 Crimean Tatars have been detained by Russian law enforcement officers in Crimea, Ukrainian officials said Saturday.

Ukraine's human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB, detained five minority Crimean Tatar activists, including Nariman Dhzelal, the deputy chairman of the Mejlis representative body for the Tatars in Crimea, and raided their homes.

In response, more than 50 Crimean Tatars gathered in front of the FSB's branch in the Crimean city of Simferopol to protest the arrests.

“As a result, more than 50 Crimean Tatars have been detained," Denisova wrote on Facebook on Saturday. “They were shoved into buses with force and beaten, and taken to different police precincts in the temporarily occupied Crimea, where they're being questioned without lawyers present.”

Denisova added that two journalists were among those detained and called on “the entire international community to use all possible leverage ... in order to end repressions against the indigenous population.”

Russian authorities and the authorities of Crimea have not yet commented on the situation.