Ukraine seeks stronger Western backing amid Russian buildup

Amid the recent tensions, the U.S. informed Turkey that two U.S. warships would sail to the Black Sea on April 14-15 and stay there about three weeks. But Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday that the U.S. Embassy had notified Ankara that the two warships wouldn't be making the crossing.

U.S. Navy ships have made regular visits to the Black Sea in recent years, vexing Moscow. Earlier this week, a senior Russian diplomat described the planned U.S. naval deployment to the Black Sea as “openly provocative.”

In Thursday's statement, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry protested restrictions that Russia has imposed on shipping in the Black Sea starting next week and lasting until October because of its naval drills in the area.

The three Baltic nations said the visit by their top diplomats to Kyiv was intended to show support for Ukraine and send a warning to Russia.

“This visit is intended to show that we stand in solidarity with Ukraine (and) strongly support this country and its right to self-defense," said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, adding that it was also to “demonstrate to Russia that further provocative actions can have consequences.”

———

Associated Press writers Sylvie Corbet in Paris and Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0