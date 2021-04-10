The leaders of Ukraine, Turkey stress territorial integrity

“We hope that the worrying escalation that we have observed in the field recently will end as soon as possible,” he said.

Erdogan said Turkey “strongly defended Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty” and reiterated Turkey's decision to not recognize Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula. Crimean Tatars have ethnic links to Turkey.

Zelenskyy said Turkey's support was important for the “restoration” of Ukraine's territories.

The two leaders also discussed the security of the Black Sea, which both nations border.

“Our fundamental goal is for the Black Sea to continue being a sea of peace and cooperation,” Erdogan said. “We do not wish the escalation of tensions in our shared geography under any circumstance."

Erdogan added that Turkey's cooperation with Ukraine did not mean it was taking a stance against any other countries. Turkey is a NATO member but Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have forged a close personal relationship, sealing energy, defense and trade deals. They have also landed on opposing sides in other conflicts, including Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.