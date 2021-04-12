Ukraine's leader requests a talk with Putin, gets no answer

The G-7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the United States said Monday they are “deeply concerned by the large ongoing build-up of Russian military forces on Ukraine’s borders and in illegally-annexed Crimea.” They said the large scale troop movements are threatening and destabilizing and urged Russia “to cease its provocations.”

Zelenskyy is expected to head to Paris soon for talks on the buildup with French President Emmanuel Macron, Mendel said Monday.

She said Russia has accumulated 41,000 troops at its border with eastern Ukraine and 42,000 more in Crimea. These numbers are likely to grow as the troops “keep arriving," she said.

During a call with Putin last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for the removal of Russian troop reinforcements "in order to achieve a de-escalation of the situation.”

Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday that Germany has been following the Russian military buildup along the border with Ukraine very closely, adding it has been "of great concern to us.”