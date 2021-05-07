UK's Conservative Party strikes early blows in elections

Over the coming couple of days, Labour should have some results to cheer, with Sadiq Khan and Andy Burnham expected to easily win second terms as the mayors of London and Manchester. The Labour government in Wales is also expected to hold onto power.

The result that could have the biggest U.K-wide implications is the Scotland election, where the governing Scottish National Party is looking for a renewed mandate that could speed up the prospect of a second independence referendum.

The SNP's leader, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, says she’s is looking to push for another referendum if her party wins a majority in the parliament in Edinburgh, but only after the pandemic has been dealt with and the economic recovery from it is on track.

Scotland has been part of the U.K. since 1707 and the issue of Scottish independence appeared settled when Scottish voters rejected secession by 55%-45% in a 2014 referendum. But the U.K.-wide decision in 2016 to leave the European Union ran against the wishes of most Scots: 62% voted in favor of staying within the bloc, while most voters in England and Wales wanted to leave. That gave the Scottish nationalist cause fresh legs.

In the first result from Scotland, the Liberal Democrats held onto the seat in the Orkney Islands, though the SNP increased its share of the vote. Further results are expected later Friday but many may not come until the weekend.

