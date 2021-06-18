UK's Conservatives suffer defeat in 'blue wall' seat

The Conservatives have made big inroads into Labour's “red wall” in recent years, winning a swathe of seats on a combination of factors, notably Johnson’s insistence that he would ensure that Britain leaves the European Union after years of parliamentary haggling. Having secured that, Johnson has managed to capture more support in Labour's traditional heartland by promising to “level up” Britain through big infrastructure spending and other initiatives.

However, there are concerns among some Conservative supporters that the growing focus on northern seats has alienated the party's more traditional — and potentially more liberal — southern supporters. In the 2016 Brexit referendum, 55% of voters in Chesham and Amersham voted to remain in the EU, in sharp contrast to many of the constituencies the Conservatives have recently turned blue.

Johnson denied that he was neglecting the party's traditional base and said there were “particular circumstances” at play in Chesham and Amersham.

“We believe in uniting and leveling up within regions and across the country,” he said.

The reasons for the Conservatives' heavy defeat varied, though national issues such as the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and its pro-Brexit stance clearly played a role.