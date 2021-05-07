UK's Johnson hails electoral win as focus turns to Scotland

Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions, said he took full responsibility for the party's defeat in Hartlepool, adding that he would soon be setting out a strategy of how it can reconnect with its traditional voters. He didn't give further details.

“Very often we've been talking to ourselves instead of the country and we've lost the trust of working people, particularly in places like Hartlepool,” he said. “I intend to do whatever is necessary to fix that.”

Starmer and Labour should have some results to cheer over the coming couple of days, with Sadiq Khan and Andy Burnham expected to win second terms as the mayors of London and Manchester, respectively. The Labour government in Wales is also expected to hold onto power.

The result that could have the biggest implications is the Scotland election as it could fast-track another referendum on its future within the U.K.

On winning her seat in Glasgow, the SNP's leader, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, said early results indicated that her party was on course to win its fourth straight election in Scotland but that the final outcome would not emerge until Saturday evening.