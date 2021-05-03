UK's Johnson voices optimism over lockdown easing route

Johnson said there's “a good chance” the rule will be ditched beginning June 21.

“That is still dependent on the data, we can’t say it categorically yet, we have got to look at the epidemiology as we progress," he said. "But that’s what it feels like to me right now.”

Getting rid of the 1 meter-plus rule would change the financial dynamics for Britain's hospitality and cultural sectors, which have been one of the most hard-hit during the pandemic. Because people can't sit right next to each other inside or outside, pubs, restaurants, cinemas and theaters can't host as many people as they used to.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, welcomed Johnson’s comments, saying they give the sector hope of a return to normality.

“Given pubs are financially unviable under the current restrictions they face, being able to reopen without any restrictions at all from June 21 is going to be vital to their survival," she said. “Our recovery only begins when the restrictions are removed."

Although restrictions on social distancing in Britain may be scrapped, other measures could stay in place. One-way systems, screens and mask-wearing while moving around might remain for hospitality venues.