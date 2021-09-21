UN agencies want access to asylum-seekers stuck at EU border

The U.N. agencies, both based in Geneva, said the nationalities of the people who died has not been confirmed, but two of the victims who died of hypothermia were believed to be from Iraq.

The agencies said they were “following with growing concern, reports of pushbacks of people at these borders. Groups of people have become stranded for weeks, unable to access any form of assistance, asylum or basic services. Many were left in dire situations, exposed to the elements, suffering from hypothermia. Some were rescued from swamps."

Refusing to allow asylum-seekers to seek protection if considered a violation of international law.

EU members Poland and Lithuania received an unusual number of migrants and refugees from Belarus in recent months. They allege that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s government is trying to destabilize the 27-nation EU.

The border pressure began after Western countries introduced sanctions on Lukashenko’s government over the country's disputed August 2020 presidential election and a crackdown on the opposition.

