UN chief to gauge next month possible Cyprus talks restart

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres intends to meet next month with ethnically split Cyprus’ rival Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders to gauge whether conditions are ripe to resume dormant peace talks, the Cypriot government spokesman said on Monday.

Kyriakos Koushos didn’t provide a specific date for the informal February meeting that will also bring together top officials from Cyprus’ three "guarantors" — Greece, Turkey and Britain.

Koushos was speaking after U.N. envoy Jane Holl Lute met with Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades to prepare for the meeting that’s seen as the linchpin to restarting negotiations.

Numerous rounds of U.N. mediated talks have ended in failure since 1974 when Cyprus was cleaved into a breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and an internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south following a Turkish invasion that was triggered by a coup aimed at union with Greece.

The last push for a peace deal in July 2017 ended in much acrimony. It also led to an apparent shift in the stated aim of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots from reunifying the country as a federation made up of Greek and Turkish speaking zones to a two-state deal.