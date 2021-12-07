 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

UN court orders Azerbaijan, Armenia not to aggravate dispute

  • 0
UN court orders Azerbaijan, Armenia not to aggravate dispute

FILE - Ethnic Armenian soldiers walk along the road near the border between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, Nov. 8, 2020. Judges at the United Nations’ top court ordered Azerbaijan on Tuesday Dec. 7, 2021, to protect all the prisoners it captured during the country's war last year with neighboring Armenia, to prevent incitement of racial hatred against Armenians and to punish vandalism of Armenian cultural heritage.

 STR

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Judges at the United Nations’ top court ordered Azerbaijan on Tuesday to protect all the prisoners it captured during the country's war last year with neighboring Armenia, to prevent incitement of racial hatred against Armenians and to punish vandalism of Armenian cultural heritage.

The orders came at an early stage of a pair of cases Armenia and Azerbaijan filed at the International Court of Justice that are linked to last year's war over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The court also ordered both sides to “refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the court or make it more difficult to resolve.”

Judges planned to rule later Tuesday on Azerbaijan's request for the court to order Armenia to halt the laying of landmines, to provide Azerbaijan with minefield maps to assist clearance efforts and to take measures to halt incitement by Armenian groups of racial hatred and violence against Azerbaijani citizens.

Both cases stem from simmering tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh that boiled over into a 2020 armed conflict that more than 6,600 people dead. The region is within Azerbaijan but had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.

People are also reading…

Rulings by the world court are final and legally binding. The court is expected to take years to issue final rulings in the two cases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WHO says measures used against delta should work for omicron

WHO says measures used against delta should work for omicron

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Measures used to counter the delta variant should remain the foundation for fighting the coronavirus pandemic, even in the face of the new omicron version of the virus, World Health Organization officials said Friday, while acknowledging that the travel restrictions imposed by some countries may buy time.

Biden, Putin set video call Tuesday as Ukraine tensions grow

Biden, Putin set video call Tuesday as Ukraine tensions grow

MOSCOW (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will speak in a video call Tuesday, the White House and Kremlin said, as tensions between the United States and Russia escalate over a Russian troop buildup on the Ukrainian border that's seen as a sign of a potential invasion.

Tensions grow over Ukraine with the trading of threats

Tensions grow over Ukraine with the trading of threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met face-to-face with his Russian counterpart on Thursday to demand Russia pull back troops from the border with Ukraine, as tensions and suspicions grow in a confrontation over Ukraine's increasingly close ties with NATO and the West.

US reports 1st case of omicron variant in returning traveler

US reports 1st case of omicron variant in returning traveler

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday — in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa — as scientists around the world race to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones.

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA Atlas V rocket launches, carrying laser technology

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News