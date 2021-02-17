UN urges Uganda to probe reporters' beating at rights office

“The U.N. calls on the Government to immediately investigate this incident and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” the U.N. statement said, noting that the behavior of Ugandan forces contravenes an agreement with authorities regarding the safety of U.N. premises, staff and guests.

The U.N. statement said that its office would “immediately study" Wine's allegations and would “take the appropriate actions.”

Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, is often credited with presiding over relative peace and security throughout his tenure. But last month's election saw the most violence in recent years, with security forces accused of cracking down on Wine's supporters. Some critics now charge that Museveni's government is behaving like those of previous dictators, including Idi Amin.

Wine on Monday released a list of 243 people he said were were abducted by state agents. Police have accused Wine’s supporters of planning riots aiming to topple Museveni and have arrested Wine multiple times.

The U.S. and the European Union have expressed concerns over Uganda’s election.

U.S. Ambassador Natalie E. Brown recently referred to “deep and continuing concern about the extrajudicial detention of opposition political party members, the reported disappearance of several opposition supporters, and continued restrictions” imposed on Wine’s party.

