Uncertainty looms for Afghan women despite Taliban outreach

“We were the only females at the bazar," she said of herself and her sister. "Almost all the shops were closed.”

She said children went back to school Monday to resume their exams, including adolescent girls who were handed long scarves and hijabs by Taliban fighters at the door who asked that they put them on.

So far there were no signs the group was forcing women to wear a burqa, the all-encompassing blue robe women were forced to wear under Taliban rule.

But these were early days, said Zahra, and she was certain the group had not changed at all.

For now, most women were waiting for clearer signs from the Taliban. In the meantime, they were preoccupied with immediate concerns such as whether they could go out on their own, whether they still had jobs or could ever pursue careers, or whether they should leave the country.

The senior TV broadcaster in Kabul said Afghan women have made great gains over the years, but she does not think the Taliban accepts those strides.

She said a friend of hers who is a presenter on Afghanistan’s national broadcaster, Mili TV, called her crying after she was told Tuesday by the station to stay home and not return to work until further notice.

“I want to come back home, but my family — maybe, I don’t know what I should do,” she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0