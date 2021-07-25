Untouchable: Aussie women continue 4x100 freestyle dominance

The Campbell siblings marked what might be their last contributions to the Australian 4x100 tradition by presenting each other with their gold medals. With no officials to hang medals over athletes' necks at these Games because of COVID-19, the Campbells did it for each other, their own intimate family medal ceremony on the podium.

They walked away after the ceremony with their arms around each other.

Bronte has swum in the final on the last two gold-winning teams. Cate swam all three finals.

Having sisters on the team no doubt helps foster unity. The real secret, Cate Campbell said, is ensuring that tight team spirit is blended in the right way with a competitive rivalry between the team members.

“We come together at least once a year and train together for a full week, and we push each other and we challenge each other,” Cate Campbell said. "But we do that in a really supporting way.

“There’s no malice and no animosity towards one another and I think that has just spoken volumes.”