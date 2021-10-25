Unusual small pro-military rallies held in Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — Rare demonstrations in support of Myanmar's military-installed government were held Monday in several of the country's towns and cities, as militants opposed to the army’s February seizure of power continued their resistance.

The relatively small rallies in at least nine locations, with crowds topping out at about 200 people, were evidently linked to the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which begins Tuesday. No violence was reported in the demonstrations, some of which included Buddhist monks.

ASEAN has excluded Myanmar's leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, from the summit because of his government’s refusal to allow the group’s special envoy to meet with the country’s ousted former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. She has been detained since the army seized power in February.

Some demonstrators seen on social media held photos of Min Aung Hlaing, who is hated by many people opposed to military rule. They also carried banners condemning groups opposed to the army and chanted “The military and the people are standing together." It was not clear who organized the events, which were strongly nationalistic.

In Meikhtila, in central Mandalay Region, a resistance group urged residents not to go out unnecessarily and not to communicate with the authorities.