US and allies send message to Russia with NATO state flyover

The US and allies take part in a large scale NATO mission involving more than 20 NATO nations, flying over NATO member states in an exercise designed in part to send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As the B-52 Stratofortress approaches from below, the adornments of its cockpit reflect the importance of the day. Next to a Benny the Bull stuffed animal -- the Chicago Bulls mascot -- lies a star-spangled banner, covering the dashboard from one side to the other. It's Memorial Day in the United States, one of the country's most important holidays, but for these airmen, there's little time for celebration or remembrance.

And at 27,000 feet, somewhere over the edge of the UK, there's little room for error.

"We were refueling a B-52 that was conducting a NATO op in the NATO airspace," Captain Todd Berglund explains aboard a KC-135 stratotanker, one of the US Air Force's air refueling aircraft. "We pretty much just try to make sure that we're enabling their mission and they can do whatever they need to do."

The operation can take between 15 minutes and an hour and requires intense coordination between the crew of both aircraft. They both reduce their speed to a mere 316 miles per hour (375 knots) and sync up their movements, allowing a boom to descend from the KC-135 and connect to an opening on the top of the B-52, pumping thousands and thousands of gallons of fuel in minutes.