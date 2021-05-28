US, Britain seek new WHO look into COVID origins in China

“We call for a timely, transparent, evidence-based, and expert-led phase two study, including in the People’s Republic of China, as recommended by the experts’ report,” he said.

At a press briefing on Friday, WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said the search for the origins of the coronavirus “has been poisoned by politics.”

“Over the last number of days, we’ve seen more and more and more discourse in the media with terribly little actual news or evidence or new material,” Ryan said. “And this is quite disturbing.”

He said WHO chief Tedros has been clear that ”all hypotheses for the origin of the virus remain on the table” and pleaded for space so scientists could do their work.

“If you expect scientists to collaborate and actually get the answers that you want ... we would ask that all this be done in a de-politicized environment, where science and health is the objective, and not blame and politics,” Ryan said.

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said in an e-mail that a technical team -- led by Peter Ben Embarek, who headed the WHO team in China that co-authored the first report -- was preparing “a proposal for the next studies that will need to be carried out.”