US cancels ambassador's controversial trip to Taiwan

Under the Trump administration and bipartisan support from Congress, relations with Taiwan has warmed up considerably, with the government increasing the frequency and quality of weapons sales to the island's government. Craft herself had a public lunch with Taiwan’s top official in New York, James K.J. Lee, director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York, a meeting she called “historic.”

She would have been the third high-level U.S. official to visit Taiwan in recent months. In August last year, U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar became the highest-level U.S. Cabinet official to visit since the U.S. switched formal relations from Taiwan to China in 1979.

Taiwan is a sensitive issue for China’s ruling Communist Party, which considers the self-governing island democracy of 23.6 million people a renegade province that should be brought under its rule.

Under the “One China” policy, the U.S. recognizes Beijing as the government of China and doesn’t have diplomatic relations with Taiwan. However, it maintains unofficial contacts including a de facto embassy in Taipei, the capital, and supplies military equipment for the island’s defense.

In Beijing, the Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office declined to say whether the cancellation of Craft’s visit was a positive sign for China-U.S. relations.