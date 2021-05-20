US destroyer backs up Biden's tough words in South China Sea

It was the fifth time this year a US warship had transited the Taiwan Strait as the Biden administration strengthens ties with the island.

China on Wednesday denounced the presence of the US destroyer in the strait.

"The US warship's action sent erroneous signal to the 'Taiwan Independence' force, deliberately disrupted and undermined the regional situation, and jeopardized the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," read a report on the PLA's English-language website.

Biden told the new Coast Guard officers they would be needed to protect US interests in the Indo-Pacific and elsewhere.

"As we work together with our democratic partners around the world to both update the rules for this new age... your mission will become even more global and even more important," Biden said. "You have an essential role in our efforts to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific."

The US President touted a recent pact between Taipei and Washington for their respective coast guards to work more closely together.

"Our new agreement for the Coast Guard to partner with Taiwan will help ensure that we're positioned to better respond to shared threats in the region and to conduct coordinated humanitarian and environmental missions," he said.

