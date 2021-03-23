US drone strike case appealed to Germany's highest court

BERLIN (AP) — Two Yemeni men who allege their relatives were killed in an American drone strike have appealed their case to Germany's highest court, urging a ban on the U.S. military's use of a base southwest of Frankfurt to help control such attacks, their attorneys said Tuesday.

The appeal was filed by the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, or ECCHR, on behalf of the Yemenis, who allege their relatives were killed in a drone strike in 2012, and is the latest chapter in a years-long legal battle.

It comes after a federal administrative court last year weakened the 2019 decision of the Muenster administrative court, which had ruled the German government had partial responsibility to ensure that drone strikes involving the U.S. Ramstein Air Base were carried out in line with international law. The Muenster court stopped short of ordering the ban that the human rights activists had called for.

In the 2020 appeal, the federal court in Leipzig ruled that German diplomatic outreach to the U.S. over the strikes was sufficient, regardless of international law.