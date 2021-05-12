US files first trade complaint with Mexico under USMCA

Later Wednesday, Mexico's Labor Department said it had launched an investigation of the case and promised to publish the results and take any measures needed to repair the situation.

Mexico is still in the middle of a process of holding votes at workplaces to accept or reject existing unions. The process started in 2019 and ends in 2023, and will have to be repeated at every unionized factory and workplace in Mexico.

Some experts have criticized the process, because employees are not allowed to choose between a new union and an old one. Instead, they are essentially asked to decide between the old union and none at all.

Labor Secretary Luisa Maria Alcalde has acknowledged it is an uphill battle because some union leaders “haven’t gotten the message” that they can no longer operate behind the backs of workers.

Fernando Salgado, the CTM assistant general secretary, did not respond directly to the accusations in April, but did say: “We have had two fundamental values: equality and the respect we must show for freedom in union organizing.”

When the old North American Free Trade Agreement was approved in 1994, leaders promised it would boost Mexico’s wages, something that never happened, in part because of unrepresentative unions.