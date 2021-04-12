US, Philippine forces stage scaled down drills amid pandemic

American Embassy official John Law said the military drills “demonstrate our shared commitment to peace and stability and the adaptability of U.S. and Philippine forces.”

“The United States will continue to seek ways, even during the pandemic, to strengthen our security cooperation,” Law said.

China has frowned on the drills in the past when some maneuvers were staged on the western coast of the Philippines facing the South China Sea, where it has often accused Washington of intervening in a purely Asian dispute. China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have been locked in long-raging territorial disputes in the busy waterway.

The U.S. has no claims in the resource-rich waters but its warships regularly patrol the region and have occasionally sailed close by Chinese-occupied islands, islets and reefs in so-called freedom of navigation operations to challenge Beijing’s vast territorial claims. Washington has declared that the peaceful resolution of the disputes and freedom of navigation and overflight in the region are in its national interest, but China has warned the U.S. from meddling in the region.