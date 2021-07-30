US swimmer Andrew goes maskless behind scenes at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Michael Andrew, who made waves for saying he wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19, didn't wear a mask behind the scenes after swimming his final at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

The 22-year-old American was maskless when he stopped to speak with reporters in the mixed zone, an area where journalists interview athletes after events.

Most swimmers wear face coverings outside of the pool, while media and workers are required to don face coverings at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. But the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said Andrew didn't violate COVID-19 protocol, because athletes are allowed to remove masks during interviews in the mixed zone, even though most keep their masks on.

Asked why he wasn't wearing a mask, Andrew said, “For me, it's pretty hard to breathe in after kind of sacrificing my body in the water, so I feel like my health is a little more tied to being able to breathe than protecting what's coming out of my mouth.”

Andrew finished fifth in the 200-meter individual medley. He was to return Friday night to swim in the 50 free preliminaries.