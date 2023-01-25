US to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine; Virginia teacher to sue district; Jill Biden donates inaugural wear | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» President Joe Biden says the U.S. will send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, reversing months of persistent arguments that the tanks were too difficult for Ukrainian troops to operate and maintain. The U.S. decision announced Wednesday came on the heels of Germany agreeing to send 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its own stocks.

» An attorney says a Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student during class plans to sue the school district. Diane Toscano, a lawyer for the 25-year-old teacher, Abigail Zwerner, said Wednesday that on the day of the shooting, concerned teachers and employees warned administrators three times that the boy had a gun on him and was threatening other students, “but the administration could not be bothered.”

» Spain’s interior ministry says one person has been killed and another severely injured in an attack carried out by a person with a bladed weapon at a church in the southern city of Algeciras.

» Chicago authorities say one person has died and eight others were taken to hospitals Wednesday as firefighters responded to a high-rise apartment building fire on the city’s South Side.

» Jill Biden's Inauguration Day outfits are now at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. She says the two dresses — one blue, one white — with matching coats and face masks were her “voice” on one of the most important days of her life.

» Senators grilled Ticketmaster Tuesday about its spectacular breakdown last year during a sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets. Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee debated possible action, including making tickets non-transferable to cut down on scalping and requiring more transparency in ticket fees.

» The Carter Center said Tuesday that only 13 human cases of Guinea worm disease were reported worldwide last year.

» Vaccination rates for U.S. kindergarteners are down again, and federal officials are launching a new campaign to try to bring them up.