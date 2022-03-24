 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

US to welcome up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine, official says

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON — A U.S. official says the United States will welcome up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine as 3.5 million flee Russia’s invasion.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement later Thursday.

The White House has been saying for weeks that the U.S. would accept refugees from Ukraine, but officials had expected most would want to remain in Europe to stay close to their homeland or to family members around Eastern Europe.

Poland Russia Ukraine War

Refugees with children wait for a transport after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at a railway station in Przemysl, Poland, on Thursday, March 24, 2022. 

Refugee agencies had urged the Biden administration to do more, saying the U.S. could expedite the entry of Ukrainians who had already been in the process of applying to enter the United States through the country’s refugee program or expanding the total number of Ukrainians who could come into the country under the cap that the administration sets in consultation with Congress.

Previously, the Biden administration set the refugee cap for budget year 2022 at 125,000 after it had been cut to a record low of 15,000 under former President Donald Trump.

People are also reading…

***

PHOTO GALLERY

This photo gallery includes graphic images.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Goats called in to prevent wildfires in Sacramento

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News