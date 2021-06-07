Uyghurs are being deported from Muslim countries, raising concerns about China's growing reach

An extradition treaty between the two countries, ratified late last year by China and now awaiting approval by Turkey's Parliament, is exacerbating fears. Turkish officials have sought to reassure Uyghurs, as well as the Turkish public, that they will not extradite Uyghurs back to China.

"It is not right to interpret this as Turkey will hand over Uyghur Turks to China," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last December, adding that Beijing had made requests in the past, but that Turkey had not complied.

But at least four Uyghurs, including a mother and her two children, were deported by Turkey to Tajikistan last year, according to activist Abduweli Ayup.

He says multiple testimonies suggest they eventually ended up in China.

Last September, Turkey's Directorate General of Migration Management denied that Turkey had extradited Uyghurs to China. "We have not directly, or through third countries, deported any Uyghur Turks to China and Turkey does not and will not ever have such a policy," the directorate said in a written statement.

But official statements like these do little to assuage Uyghurs' concerns.