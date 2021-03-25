Uyghurs in Turkey protest Chinese foreign minister's visit

After his meeting with Wang, Cavusoglu tweeted that the two discussed the potential for economic cooperation between their countries, and agreed to enhance their cooperation against the coronavirus and concerning vaccines.

Cavusoglu also said he had “conveyed our sensitivity and thoughts on Uyghur Turks.”

China recently ratified an extradition treaty with Turkey that was signed years ago, raising fears among the Uyghur community that they could be sent back to the country they fled. Turkey has yet to ratify the agreement.

Turkey has reached agreement with China’s Sinovac company to purchase more than 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. The agreement raised fears among Uyghurs over the possibility that Beijing could use the vaccines as leverage to win passage of the extradition treaty.

Fatma Hasan, a 21-year-old Uyghur demonstrator, said she believes Wang will pressure Turkey to ratify the agreement.

“If there is pressure, and the agreement is signed, we will be returned,” she said. “We are here (protesting) because we don’t want to end up in such a situation.

Both Turkish and Chinese authorities insist that the extradition bill doesn't aim to target Uyghurs for deportation.