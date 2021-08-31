Vaccinated players to have fewer restrictions at Oz Open

“What I’m very clear on, what I’m very sure about, is that the rules for unvaccinated players and the rules for vaccinated players, I’m quite confident will be very different. We’ll provide clarity for the ATP and the WTA very shortly, but I think they can be very confident that being vaccinated will be a wise thing for them to do before they seek to come to Australia.”

Australian Open organizers are hoping players can avoid the hard hotel quarantine and other restrictions they endured in 2021 due to rising vaccination rates in the general public in Australia.

On Wednesday, Victorian officials said they had recorded 120 new coronavirus cases, the first time the state has reached triple COVID-19 figures in a year. There have been six lockdowns in Victoria since the pandemic started.

State officials are aiming for an 80% vaccination rate. Currently in Victoria, about 35% of the population has had one or both doses of vaccines.

“We were able to get the tournament away last year and that was with zero percent of the community vaxxed," Pakula said. “So I’m very confident the Australian Open will go ahead and it’s very important that it does.”

