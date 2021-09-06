Vaccine chief Kono popular favorite to become Japan's leader

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's outspoken Cabinet minister in charge of vaccinations, Taro Kono, has the most popular support to become the country's next leader, according to opinion polls released Monday, as potential candidates jockey to replace outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Kono, 58, a graduate of Georgetown University and fluent in English, is a rarity in Japanese politics, which are dominated by elderly men. He has many fans among younger people, with whom he communicates via social media. He has also served as foreign and defense ministers.

Suga’s sudden announcement on Friday that he will not seek another term as head of the governing Liberal Democratic Party in a Sept. 29 vote opened the way for an array of candidates.

The head of the governing party is normally elected prime minister by parliament because the party and its coalition partner hold a majority of seats.

Suga, who took office a year ago, has faced nosediving popularity over his government's coronavirus response, which many saw as slow and limited, and for insisting on hosting the Olympics despite widespread opposition over health concerns.

Having a fresh leader is important for the Liberal Democrats ahead of an upcoming general election that must be held by late November.