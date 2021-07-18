Vaccine inequity: Inside the cutthroat race to secure doses

Both Trump and Biden administration officials reject the notion that the U.S. or any country would share vaccines until they'd protected their own. And they both note that the U.S. bore the brunt of the pandemic last year, topping the world in confirmed cases and deaths.

"We had a responsibility to what I say, 'put on our own oxygen masks before helping others,'" CDC Director Rachelle Walensky said in May.

But a plummeting jet takes all passengers with it, whether or not they are wearing masks. And the failure to provide vaccines across the globe ensures that COVID-19 will continue to spread, and mutate, and sicken, and kill.

"It speaks volumes about where we are as a globe when you have the source of decision-making sitting with very few people who have a lot of wealth and are essentially making life and death decisions for the rest of the globe," Mass General's Katz said. "Every month that we lost put us further and further behind."

Maria Cheng reported from London, and Aniruddha Ghosal from New Delhi. Other contributors include Sally Ho in Seattle; Zeke Miller in Washington; Danica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Stacey Plaisance in New Orleans.