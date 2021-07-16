Videos: Protests, gunfire in oil-rich, restive Iran province

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protesters angry over water shortages marched through streets late Thursday in an oil-rich, restive province in southwestern Iran and police apparently fire weapons to disperse the crowds, online videos showed.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone had been wounded or arrested in the protests across multiple cities in Khuzestan province, including its capital, Ahvaz.

Videos showed people setting fire to tires, blocking roadways in anger. Anti-riot police in helmets and camouflage fatigues scuffled with demonstrators. Police also fired shotguns in one video, though it wasn't clear if it was live ammunition or so-called “beanbag rounds” designed to be less lethal.

Those in the videos chanted in Arabic, demanding others to join them. The province is home to ethnic Arabs who complain of discrimination by Iran's Shiite theocracy.

Khuzestan provincial governor Qassem Soleimani later appeared on Iranian state television Friday to deny any protests took place, even as the country’s judiciary chief sent a delegation to the area to probe the water shortage.